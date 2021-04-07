Viroqua Farmers Market returns to Main Street location in May

The Viroqua Farmers Market returns to its Main Street location in the Western Technical College parking lot when it opens for the season, Saturday, May 1. The market, which wraps up Saturday, Oct. 23, runs from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Last year the market’s opening was delayed until June due to the coronavirus pandemic and vendors were set up on parts of West Terhune Street and Rock Avenue.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place again this year, including social distancing of customers and vendors.
“Vendors will be spaced in the parking lot with nine feet between,” said Tiffany Cade, from Deep Rooted Organics in Westby, who serves on the Chamber’s market committee and is a vendor at the market.
Cade added that all vendors and customers will be asked to wear masks and shoppers will enter and exit the parking lot from West Terhune Street. She said masks will be available for anyone who forgets theirs and hand sanitizer will be onsite.
“We ask all vendors and customers to be respectful; we’ve come this far, (so) we need to keep going (with the masks),” she said.
Cade said the market committee hopes to plan activities and music, and have food carts or prepared food at the Farmers Market. “We will wait and see how the spring and summer go.”
Because of the extra space between vendors, the number will be limited this season. Cade said there will be around 45 vendors. “It will make it a little bit harder for the daily vendors due to COVID and having the extra space between vendors.”
Cade said applications have been sent to previous vendors; however, the committee would still accept applications. Applications can be found at https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/viroqua-tourism/farmers-market.
“We’re looking forward to being back on Main Street,” she said.
The Farmers Market is special, Cade said, because the Viroqua area is a community of entrepreneurs that support each other.
“What sets Viroqua apart is it’s a producer-only market; the person who is vending is the business owner who grew the food or made the craft,” she said.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.