Viroqua Farmers Market returns to Main Street location in May

The Viroqua Farmers Market returns to its Main Street location in the Western Technical College parking lot when it opens for the season, Saturday, May 1. The market, which wraps up Saturday, Oct. 23, runs from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Last year the market’s opening was delayed until June due to the coronavirus pandemic and vendors were set up on parts of West Terhune Street and Rock Avenue.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place again this year, including social distancing of customers and vendors.

“Vendors will be spaced in the parking lot with nine feet between,” said Tiffany Cade, from Deep Rooted Organics in Westby, who serves on the Chamber’s market committee and is a vendor at the market.

Cade added that all vendors and customers will be asked to wear masks and shoppers will enter and exit the parking lot from West Terhune Street. She said masks will be available for anyone who forgets theirs and hand sanitizer will be onsite.

“We ask all vendors and customers to be respectful; we’ve come this far, (so) we need to keep going (with the masks),” she said.