Viroqua Farmers Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13

The Viroqua Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 7-13. Friday, Aug. 12, Viroqua will be hosting the third Night Market at Eckhart Park featuring a mix of artisans, traditional farmers market vendors, music and food trucks. Aug. 13 Viroqua Farmers Market will be hosting local leaders at the market to share the importance of this great community resource, including Brad Pfaff and Loren Oldenberg from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play in our local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.

According to Chris Clemens, executive director of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, “The Viroqua Farmers Market provides an opportunity to see friends and make new ones while creating a tremendous economic benefit for area farmers, craftspeople and local businesses. The market showcases our region’s finest organic produce and meat, features artisans and craftspeople of all kinds, entertains with live music, supports young entrepreneurs with special Kid’s Markets, and is a cherished community asset.”

The Viroqua Farmers Market began in 1990 and currently hosts over 65 producers selling a wide variety of products, including farm fresh produce, mushrooms, honey, maple syrup, preserves, as well as artisan crafts such as woven baskets, forged wares, and pottery.

“In addition to all the tireless work of Executive Director Chris Clemens to operate the Farmers Market, we have an incredibly hardworking Farmers Market Advisory Board, and an active Board of Directors at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street who helped the market continue running throughout the pandemic,” said Larkin Breckel, assistant director at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, “we’re so lucky to have so much community support.”

This year, the Viroqua Farmers Market is thrilled to be able to bring back the SNAP/EBT program at the market, as well as having many vendors certified to accept WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

“Farmers markets are abundant sources of food, connection and resilience in our communities across the country, but they don’t just happen on their own,” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition executive director. “Behind the scenes of every successful farmers market is a dedicated person or team working to make the market thrive. These farmers market operators are experts who need community and financial support to run their markets and resources specifically designed for their needs. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2022, we will be highlighting the vital work of farmers market operators across the nation. Join us!”