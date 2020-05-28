Viroqua Farmers Market to open June 13

The Viroqua Farmers Market will be opening for the season on Saturday, June 13. The opening of the market, which is usually the first Saturday in May, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A location hasn’t been finalized; however, the market will be in downtown Viroqua.
“We made the determination that we could offer the market again in a way that was safe and that fulfilled the mission of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street for the event, which is to support farmers and artisans and local businesses,” said Nora Roughen-Schmidt, executive director. “The Farmers Market has a tremendous amount of economic impact for our community.”
Roughen-Schmidt said farmers and artisans will be following all measures and recommendations from local and state health officials, as well as recommendations for farmers markets from UW-Extension and the Centers for Disease Control. There will be hand sanitizer, masks, one-direction shopping, crowd control and appropriate spacing for social distancing.
“It is a priority that staff, vendors and customers feel safe,” she said. “The challenging part about farmers markets in the age of COVID-19 is that much of the fun, the leisure, the iced coffee and strolling through the market with kids running around, etcetera, is no longer a safe practice, the scenery will be more functional, less conversational. It will be about supporting our farmers and artisans as small businesses and being OK with this vibe change for the time being.”
Market customers are being asked to be respectful of others and wear a mask, refrain from attending the market if they are sick, and be prepared to be patient as everyone navigates this new style of farmers market.
There is a need for volunteers, sponsors and funding. “Based on some of the items that will need to be sourced, as well as standard fees, insurance, etcetera, we need to raise about $6,500 just to cover those costs. Staffing costs will take that number up to more than $10,000,” Roughen-Schmidt said.
Anyone interested in volunteering or sponsoring items needed for the market should contact Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
The Viroqua Farmers Market requires that vendors grow the produce or make their product themselves.
At this time the June Night Market has been canceled, Roughen-Schmidt said. “We are monitoring large group gathering best practices and recommendations very closely. The Night Market brings thousands of people to Eckhart Park, and the CDC is advising against these sorts of gatherings. We know this event is a huge hit with tourists and with community members. We will keep everyone posted.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
