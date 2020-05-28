Viroqua Farmers Market to open June 13

The Viroqua Farmers Market will be opening for the season on Saturday, June 13. The opening of the market, which is usually the first Saturday in May, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A location hasn’t been finalized; however, the market will be in downtown Viroqua.

“We made the determination that we could offer the market again in a way that was safe and that fulfilled the mission of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street for the event, which is to support farmers and artisans and local businesses,” said Nora Roughen-Schmidt, executive director. “The Farmers Market has a tremendous amount of economic impact for our community.”

Roughen-Schmidt said farmers and artisans will be following all measures and recommendations from local and state health officials, as well as recommendations for farmers markets from UW-Extension and the Centers for Disease Control. There will be hand sanitizer, masks, one-direction shopping, crowd control and appropriate spacing for social distancing.