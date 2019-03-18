Sun and a blue sky filled with white clouds greeted Viroqua FFA supporters Saturday as they came to the Phil and Sarah Gudgeon farm on Cherry Grove Road, Viroqua, for a benefit pancake breakfast.
Lloyd Hardy, Viroqua FFA Chapter adviser, said 320 people were served an organic meal of pancakes, sausage, milk and coffee. The breakfast was sponsored by Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup and Organic Valley. In addition to breakfast, there were free wagon rides, sugarhouse tours and woods walks available. This was the 16th year Kickapoo Gold hosted the breakfast/open house.
Hardy said money raised at the breakfast helps offset the costs of the senior trip to Chicago in January.
The Westby FFA Chapter served its benefit breakfast March 9.
