The Viroqua High School Fine Arts Department helped members of the community go back in time by hosting its medieval feast in the high school gymnasium, Friday, Nov. 2.
The event featured a marketplace in the commons and a royal feast in the gymnasium, which was transformed in to a great hall. The four-course meal included apple cider with seasonal spices, a bulgar wheat salad, squash soup, beef short ribs with polenta and apple crisp.
During the feast diners were entertained by singers, musicians, dancers and tumblers.
