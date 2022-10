The Viroqua Fire Department marked Fire Prevention Week by giving fire safety presentations to students in Grades 4K through Grade 1 at the Viroqua Elementary and Viroqua Area Montessori School, Oct. 10.

Blitz the Fire Pup was also on hand for the presentations.

The week, which was observed Oct. 9-15, had the theme “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” This was the 100th year for Fire Prevention Week.