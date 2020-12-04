Viroqua Fire Department hosts drive-thru Toys for Tots event

The Viroqua Fire Department didn’t let the ongoing coronavirus pandemic stop them from holding a fundraiser for the Vernon County Toys for Tots program, Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Instead of having its annual Toys for Tots Chili Supper at the fire station, the firefighters hosted a drive-thru money and new toy donation drop-off event.

The department’s training tower was trimmed with lights, Santa was on hand waving to passersby and fire trucks were on display with lights flashing. Masked firefighters took donations of money and new toys. Culver’s donated 800 Scoopie tokens, and firefighters distributed them during the event.

Fire Chief Chad Buros said about 350 people came through Wednesday night. “I would say we collected more toys and money than our average year. People seemed happy considering this year’s situation.”

