The Viroqua Fire Department recently responded to two separate chimney fires in the the area.
On Jan. 8, at 6:41 p.m., the department was dispatched to E5060 Lund Lane in the town of Jefferson. When the department arrived, flames were coming from the chimney of the residence, according to the fire department.
The fire department extinguished the fire in the chimney at about 7:30 p.m. The fire was contained in the chimney and no damage was done to the structure. There were no injuries. Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.
On Jan. 10, at at 7:23 a.m., the department was dispatched to S5302A Seidel Lane in the town of Franklin.
When the fire department arrived, visual signs of an attic fire were observed around the chimney in an equipment shop. The fire department extinguished the fire in the attic at about 8 a.m.
The fire was contained in the attic space around the chimney; no other damage was done to the structure. There were no injuries. The Westby Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Vernon County Sheriffs Department assisted at the scene.
"Due to the recent drop in temperatures, be sure to check your chimneys and make sure that they are cleaned on a regular basis and inspected at least once a year," said Chad Buros, Viroqua fire chief.
