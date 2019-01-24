The Viroqua Fire Department was called to a house fire at E6843 Miller Road in the town of Jefferson, Tuesday, at about 8:59 p.m.

When the fire department arrived, visual signs of smoke were observed throughout the entire house, according to a report from the fire department. Firefighters found that the wood stove pipe was plugged and disconnected from the chimney, filling the house with smoke. The fire was contained in the stove pipe and chimney. The fire was extinguished at about 9:20 p.m. and the house was ventilated. No other damage was done to the structure. There were no injuries.

The Westby Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and the Vernon County Sheriffs Office assisted at the scene.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.