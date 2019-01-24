The Viroqua Fire Department was called to a house fire at E6843 Miller Road in the town of Jefferson, Tuesday, at about 8:59 p.m.
When the fire department arrived, visual signs of smoke were observed throughout the entire house, according to a report from the fire department. Firefighters found that the wood stove pipe was plugged and disconnected from the chimney, filling the house with smoke. The fire was contained in the stove pipe and chimney. The fire was extinguished at about 9:20 p.m. and the house was ventilated. No other damage was done to the structure. There were no injuries.
The Westby Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and the Vernon County Sheriffs Office assisted at the scene.
