The Viroqua Fire Department responded to a trailer house fire in the town of Franklin, Wednesday, March 22.

At 8:06 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to 57381Gardner Road. According to a press release from the fire department, when firefighters arrived at the scene most of the structure was on fire. The fire was brought under control quickly, and the department cleared at about 10:30 p.m.

There was no one living in the structure, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department was assisted by the Westby Fire Department, Viola Fire Department and Vernon County Sheriff's Office.