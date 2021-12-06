Viroqua Fire Department resumes Toys for Tot Chili Supper

The Viroqua Fire Department resumed a longtime tradition Wednesday, Dec. 1 – the Vernon County Toys for Tots Chili Supper.

This year’s supper was a drive-through event at the station that also included Santa greeting passersby from a fire engine, a brass quartet providing Christmas music, and masked firefighters collecting donations of money and toys.

Fire Chief Chad Buros said about 70 to 80 cars came to the event and around 300 bowls of chili were served.

“We were definitely down (in the number of people served), but it was an average year on the collection of money, which is a good thing,” Buros said.

Last year’s event was also a drive-through, but didn’t include the serving of chili due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buros said he and fellow firefighters received positive feedback from the public that ranged from they enjoyed the chili and to they liked the setup.

“We want to thank everyone for their support this year; without this support we couldn’t have the program.”

