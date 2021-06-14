 Skip to main content
Viroqua Fire Department unveils new training tower
Viroqua Fire Department unveils new training tower

Ribbon-cutting

Viroqua Fire Department firefighters, city officials and major donors participate in the ribbon-cutting at the fire department's training tower, Wednesday, June 9. An extrication tool was used to cut an old fire hose.

 Angie Cina

The Viroqua Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting and open house at its training tower, Wednesday, June 9.

Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel welcomed the public to the event, saying it’s been a “great community project,” with the fire department having the idea and the community coming forward to help.

Mischel said the facility will be available for the Viroqua Fire Department to use for training and for other fire departments to use.

Fire Chief Chad Buros gave an overview of how the project came to be. “As you know, we have a fundraiser every year for a different project. As we were talking three to four years ago we came up with ideas for needs, and this (the training tower) came up.”

Viroqua Fire Chief Chad Buros

Viroqua Fire Chief Chad Buros speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the department's new training tower, Wednesday, June 9.

Buros said they spoke with manufacturers, and the training tower would be $400,000 to $500,000. “We talked some more… and decided we could build it ourselves. We reached out to a local contractor, and this was the first one they built.”

The tower, which is made with cargo containers, was constructed by Cary Specialized Services of La Crosse. The architect was 5th Avenue Design, also of La Crosse. Buros said Viroqua’s tower was designed using ideas from other fire departments, at a cost of $240,000. The tower can offer many kinds of training scenarios.

Buros said the land where the tower stands is city owned. “There was no cost to buy the land.” The city, he said, supported the project in different aspects such as insurance and help from the streets department. “Al Larson, he’s retired now, was the grader operation and graded the property and prepped the land for the building and the parking lot.”

Buros thanked donors and others who helped with the project. Following the ribbon-cutting, the public could tour the training tower.

Training tower tours

Visitors enter the Viroqua Fire Department's training tower, Wednesday, June 9.

The planning process for the fire tower began in the fall of 2017, and fundraising started in the fall/early winter of 2018. Construction began in August 2019 and wrapped up in October 2019.

The fire department is still working to raise the rest of the funds; about $45,000 is the balance.

The training tower is east of the fire station, which is located at 702 E. Broadway.

Viroqua Fire Department Training Facility

Visitors gather at the Viroqua Fire Department Training Facility for a ribbon-cutting and open house, Wednesday, June 9.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

