Viroqua Fire Department unveils new training tower

The Viroqua Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting and open house at its training tower, Wednesday, June 9.

Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel welcomed the public to the event, saying it’s been a “great community project,” with the fire department having the idea and the community coming forward to help.

Mischel said the facility will be available for the Viroqua Fire Department to use for training and for other fire departments to use.

Fire Chief Chad Buros gave an overview of how the project came to be. “As you know, we have a fundraiser every year for a different project. As we were talking three to four years ago we came up with ideas for needs, and this (the training tower) came up.”

Buros said they spoke with manufacturers, and the training tower would be $400,000 to $500,000. “We talked some more… and decided we could build it ourselves. We reached out to a local contractor, and this was the first one they built.”

The tower, which is made with cargo containers, was constructed by Cary Specialized Services of La Crosse. The architect was 5th Avenue Design, also of La Crosse. Buros said Viroqua’s tower was designed using ideas from other fire departments, at a cost of $240,000. The tower can offer many kinds of training scenarios.