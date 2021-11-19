Viroqua firefighters, police officers recognized for response to fire

Viroqua firefighters and police officers were recognized Nov. 15 for going “above and beyond” when they responded to the Broadway Court apartment fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 14.

On behalf of the city, Mayor Karen Mischel presented two plaques – one to the police officers and another to the firefighters who responded to the fire at 505 Chicago Ave. The plaques were presented at the fire station.

Mischel said through the quick response by police officers, all of the residents were able to get out of the building, and through the quick response of the fire department, the fire was quickly extinguished. “Thank you for a job well done.”

At 4:32 a.m. Oct. 14, the fire department was called to 505 Chicago Ave. for a 24-unit two-story, wood construction apartment building on a report of smoke and flames showing. One apartment was totally involved in fire that was spreading into the hallway. The fire was under control in 20 minutes and was contained to one unit and the hallway. No injuries were reported.

Cathy St. John, who manages Broadway Court apartments, said in an email that as of Nov. 18 tenants hadn’t yet returned to their apartments. She said they are hoping most of the residents can return late Thanksgiving week.

