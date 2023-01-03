Viroqua firefighters respond to house fire in city

The Viroqua Fire Department responded to a house fire in the city, Jan. 2.
According to a press release from the fire department, at 6:38 p.m. the department was dispatched to 545 Hillcrest St. for a report of a house on fire. Upon the department’s arrival, an outside wall and the attic of the structure was on fire. The fire was contained to the rear portion of the house and the attic. The department cleared at about 11:03 p.m.
A resident was home at the time of the fire and reported it to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
The Westby Fire Department, Viola Fire Department, Viroqua Police Department, City of Viroqua Streets and Utilities, Xcel Energy, and Madison Gas and Electric assisted at the scene.