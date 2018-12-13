Viroqua Elementary School’s cafetorium buzzed with holiday excitement, Thursday, Dec. 6, when the first- and third-graders presented their winter concert. The theme was “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and the poem was performed throughout the concert by the third-graders.
The first-graders opened the concert, which was under the direction of Janna Thew and accompanied by Patty Moilien, and the third-graders closed it, with all arrangements of the music created by the third-grade students. The cafetorium was decorated with student-made art.
