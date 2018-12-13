Viroqua Elementary School’s cafetorium buzzed with holiday excitement, Thursday, Dec. 6, when the first- and third-graders presented their winter concert. The theme was “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and the poem was performed throughout the concert by the third-graders.

The first-graders opened the concert, which was under the direction of Janna Thew and accompanied by Patty Moilien, and the third-graders closed it, with all arrangements of the music created by the third-grade students. The cafetorium was decorated with student-made art.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.