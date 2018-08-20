Four Viroqua food entrepreneurs participated in the Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats & Treat Competition and came home with ribbons. Pictured are (front, from left) Larkin Breckel, B&E’s Trees, Riki Cutler, Nami Chips, Laila Johnson, Fizzeology; (back) Bill Spear, Fizzeology, Faith Anaker, Fizzeology, Maya Smith, Nami Chips and Neal Olson, Wisco Pop!.