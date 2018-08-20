Four local food innovators participated in the Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats & Treats Competition. Wisco Pop!, Fizzeology, Nami Chips and B&E’s Trees all represented Vernon County small food businesses at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Eats & Treats Competition judges Wisconsin-made foods based on the criteria of flavor, creativity, consistency and overall packaging.
The Viroqua competitors are all local businesses started by creative entrepreneurs with small businesses revolving around food. Wisco Pop! brews organic sodas and sparkling water. Fizzeology creates a line of fermented foods from local organic vegetables. Nami Chips makes a variety of nutritious dehydrated vegetable chips. B&E’s Trees crafts organic bourbon barrel aged maple syrup.
After a long day of tasting, presentations, and tough competition from around the state, all of the contestants returned with ribbons in tow. Fizzeology and Nami Chips both took home first place in their respective categories; Fizzeology’s Kickapoo Kimchi won a blue ribbon for best fermented food, and Nami’s Butternut Curry Chip won first place for best snack food. Nami Chips also won best overall package for their exquisite hand stamped chip bags. B&E’s Trees Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup was awarded Judge’s Choice for excellent flavor and unique design, and took third place in the sweets category. Wisco Pop! took third place in the snacks category for their organic grapefruit soda.
All four businesses operate out of the Food Enterprise Center in Viroqua, a multi-tenant facility that currently houses more than 20 local businesses and is owned and managed by Vernon Economic Development Association.
“For a city the size of Viroqua to have so many spots at the state level is a remarkable; it really speaks to how robust the food culture is in our region and what strong support there is here for growing businesses,” said Bree Breckel of B&E’s Trees.
