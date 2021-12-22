Viroqua funeral home holds ceremony to inurn unclaimed cremains

A special ceremony was held to inurn unclaimed cremains in the columbarium at Viroqua Cemetery, Nov. 23.

The ceremony was organized by Nathan Popp, owner of Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua. Popp said there were about 30 urns of cremains at the funeral home that had not been claimed over the last several decades. He conducted research and was able to connect families with their loved ones.

“We are down to eight, and either they didn’t have any survivors or anyone to claim them,” Popp said. He said it isn’t uncommon in the funeral industry to have cremains go unclaimed.

Popp said the funeral home purchased niches in the cemetery’s columbarium for the urns, which he had specially made to fit. “If they can’t be with family they can be in a more dignified space like the cemetery.”

The funeral home is using two niches and Popp said he was given special permission to have more than one urn in each.

Pastor Michele Engh from Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, read from Ecclesiastes and led the Lord’s Prayer before saying the prayers of committal.

Popp placed identifications in each niche and has copies at the funeral home. “(That was done) so the information can be easily retrieved if someone is doing genealogy 30 years from now.”

A red rose was placed on each urn before the ceremony’s start and the roses were placed on the columbarium when the ceremony ended.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

