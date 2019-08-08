Susan Cushing and Joanne Adragna Shird have their art exhibit, The Old Road-Walking Into Beauty, at the Viroqua Healing Arts Center.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve is situated within an old, untouched terrain, with over 8,000 acres of nature at its most brilliant. Traversing those acres, what was once known as Hwy. 131, is The Old 131 Trail, or as these artists refer to it, The Old Road. This paved trail winds its way from near the small village of Rockton, south about 7 miles, almost to the town of La Farge.
Walnut ink was chosen for the images in this exhibit to make a physical and visual link with The Old Road. Made from local walnuts, the ink used for these drawings echoes its use over many centuries as a tool for communication. The beauty of the handmade walnut wood frames honors the walnut trees that always provide food and shelter for humans and many of our Kin who live in the valley.
The drawings and poems in the exhibit share a small part of what the artists have experienced as they have walked the Old Road and become one, in some ways, with this land. Through their words and images they invite you to step forward onto The Old Road and walk into beauty.
There will be an open house to see their exhibit at the Viroqua Healing Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to come and see this show.
