Viroqua High School announces December Students of the Month, Rotary Seniors of the Month

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month and Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for December.
Students of the Month
Students of the Month include agriculture Tommy Jones; art Hunter Skaden-Stellner; Blackhawk award Heaven Otterson; business education Maddie Hamm; Extra Effort award Bobby Skaden-Stellner; English Bella Steffen; family and consumer science Lydia Olson; foreign language Braylan Zitzner; health Regan Cary; Laurel High School Anna Dlugi; library media center Lydia Hooverson; math Emma Meyer; music Max Thew; physical education Emma Harem; production and design Ryan Leum; science Lily Rozeske; social studies Cammie Leer; and technical education Cadence Dehlin.
Rotary Senior of the Month Evan Hubatch
Hubatch’s senior-year classes include AP statistics, AP calculus, Accounting II, CAD, English IV, Home and Auto II, physical education and weightlifting.
In school he has played baseball and basketball for four years, is involved with FBLA and is a member of the National Honor Society.
In the community, Hubatch helps the American Legion place flags on veterans’ graves, is involved with Reality Daze and helps with the job fair at the high school.
His hobbies include baseball, basketball, hunting, video games and skiing.
Hubatch plans to play baseball in college and study to be an accountant.
He’s the son of Scott and Heidi Hubatch.
Rotary Senior of the Month Katrina Koppa
Koppa’s classes this school year are AP statistics, 2-D art and design, architecture, band, AP psychology, drawing, AP calculus and English IV.
In school she is a member of the cross country and track teams, is on the student council, plays in the band and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Koppa works at the Viroqua Food Co-op. Her hobbies include art (painting, sewing and drawing), skiing and running.
Koppa plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madision for an undecided major, but she’s leaning toward psychology.
She is the daughter of Vicki and Mike Koppa.