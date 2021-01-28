Viroqua High School announces December Students of the Month, Rotary Seniors of the Month

Hubatch plans to play baseball in college and study to be an accountant.

He’s the son of Scott and Heidi Hubatch.

Rotary Senior of the Month Katrina Koppa

Koppa’s classes this school year are AP statistics, 2-D art and design, architecture, band, AP psychology, drawing, AP calculus and English IV.

In school she is a member of the cross country and track teams, is on the student council, plays in the band and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Koppa works at the Viroqua Food Co-op. Her hobbies include art (painting, sewing and drawing), skiing and running.

Koppa plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madision for an undecided major, but she’s leaning toward psychology.

She is the daughter of Vicki and Mike Koppa.

