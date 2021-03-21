Viroqua High School announces February Students of the Month, Rotary Seniors of the Month

Students of the Month

Rotary Senior of the Month Flynn LeMaire

Her school activities include four years of gymnastics, working in the student pantry once Laurel took over, solo and ensemble group performances and working in the concession stand.

LeMaire has been involved in the community as a volunteer for poverty awareness, at Ghoulees in the Coulees and as a board member for DUF. She also volunteers at the humane society and has has fostered many dogs for another rescue. She played for a flood relief benefit and helped coach many youth soccer camps. She said at Laurel High School each student does at least 36 hours of volunteering a year.