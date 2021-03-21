Viroqua High School announces February Students of the Month, Rotary Seniors of the Month

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month and Viroqua Area Rotary Seniors for February.
Students of the Month
Students of the Month include: agriculture Evan Bekkum; art Bella Steffen; Blackhawk award Cale Anderson; business education Abi Dregne; English Odin Snowdeal; family and consumer science Olivia Ramsey; foreign language Abi Wileman; health Holly Eitland; Laurel High School Joy Hubbard; library media center Hope Buster; math Rachel Diehl; music Braidie Iverson; physical education Mason Hopkins; production and design Hallie Sherry; science Phillip Ott; social studies Max Thew; and technical education Lucas Garvalia.
Rotary Senior of the Month Flynn LeMaire
LeMaire’s senior-year classes include English, political science, current events, German and dog training taken at Laurel High School, and orchestra, AP psychology, chemistry and woods.
Her school activities include four years of gymnastics, working in the student pantry once Laurel took over, solo and ensemble group performances and working in the concession stand.
LeMaire has been involved in the community as a volunteer for poverty awareness, at Ghoulees in the Coulees and as a board member for DUF. She also volunteers at the humane society and has has fostered many dogs for another rescue. She played for a flood relief benefit and helped coach many youth soccer camps. She said at Laurel High School each student does at least 36 hours of volunteering a year.
Her hobbies include soccer, violin, hiking with her dogs, working with rescue dogs, mountain biking and traveling.
In the future, LaMaire may possibly spend a year in Germany, if not, she will start an education and/or career in animal welfare. She plans to volunteer around the United States in rescue, and complete some courses this year or the following.
She is the daughter of Allison Sandbeck and Marc LeMaire.
Rotary Senior of the Month Eric Jerdee
Jerdee’s senior-classes include AP statistics, Youth Teaching Youth accounting, 2-D art, AP calculus, individual sports, weight training, English IV, AP psychology and Youth Teaching Youth Woods.
His school activities are football, basketball, tennis, National Honor Society and student council.
Jerdee’s hobbies include playing sports and video games, watching football and playing fantasy football.
In the future, he plans on attending either University of Northern Iowa or Drake University for a major in accounting.
Jerdee’s parents are Keith Jerdee and David Poremba.