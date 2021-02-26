Viroqua High School announces January Students of the Month, Rotary Seniors

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month and Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for January.
Students of the Month
Students of the Month include: agriculture Maddie Zube; art Ashlee Olson; Blackhawk award Cassidy Buros; business education Connor Mathison; English Elizabeth Colburn; family and consumer science Lauren Campbell; Laurel High School Severin Tubbin; math Jessica Anderson; music Flynn Lemaire; physical education Kianna Endicott; production and design Lincoln Devine; science Mason Hopkins; social studies Cooper Gelhaus; and technical education Kolton Nelson.
Rotary Senior of the Month Hallie Sherry
Sherry’s second-semester classes are physics, exploring technology, yearbook, band and Chemistry II. During the the first semester she took Chemistry I, physical education, yearbook, band and English IV.
In school, she plays varsity volleyball, basketball and softball. She is also on the yearbook staff, is a class officer and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Sherry’s community activities include working at Dairy Queen. Before the pandemic, she volunteered at Lil’ Hoopsters, which is a basketball program for kids, and she volunteered as help for youth volleyball.
Her hobbies, besides sports, are painting, drawing, reading and puzzles.
After high school Sherry plans to attend a technical college to pursue an associates degree in graphic design.
She is the daughter of Lee Sherry and Carrie Ann Morey.
Rotary Senior of the Month Blaine Conaway
Conaway’s senior-year classes include AP statistics, anatomy/physiology, yearbook, band, English IV, AP calculus and Accounting I.
In school, he is in the band, is a member of the National Honor Society, has served on student council for two years, has been involved with FBLA for a year, played football for three years, played basketball for four years, and as of now, has played baseball for three years.
Conaway’s hobbies include sports, lifting and being with friends.
He plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for a major in marketing.
Conaway is the son of Roger and Susan Conaway.