Viroqua High School announces March Students, Rotary club Seniors
Viroqua High School announces March Students, Rotary club Seniors

Virqoua High School Student of the Month for March

Virqoua High School Students of the Month for March include (front, from left) Jiamin Li, Braylan Zitzner, Genesee Goltz, Mason Hopkins, Myles Frye; (middle) Kwyn Endicott, Aaliyah Fox, Bella Steffen, Elizabeth Colburn, Garry Mishler, Dalton Buros; (back) Michael Larry, Rowan Heath, Cannen Fortney and Kaden Hansen.

 Contributed photo

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month and Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for March.

Students of the Month

Students of the Month include agriculture Elizabeth Colburn, art Kwyn Endicott, Blackhawk Award Kaden Hansen, business education Mason Hopkins, English Jiamin Li, family and consumer science Braylan Zitzner, foreign language Dalton Buros, Laurel High School Rowan Heath, math Aaliyah Fox, music Genesse Goltz, physical education Bella Steffen, production and design Cannen Fortney, science Myles Frye, social studies Michael Larry and technical education Garry Mischler.

Rotary Senior of the Month Hannah Eitland

Eitland’s senior-year classes include Home and Auto 1, AP language and composition, individual sports, personal finance, AP calculus, AP psychology, orchestra, Youth Teaching Youth English 9, and Chemistry II.

In school, she is a member of the orchestra, a member of the National Honor Society and is a student council officer. Eitland works at Branches Winery.

Eitland’s hobbies are gardening and playing cards.

She plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in chemical engineering.

Eitland is the daughter of Kimberly Strangstalien and Lance Eitland.

Rotary Senior of the Month Ethan Tubbin

Tubbin’s classes this year have included AP statistics, 2-D art, band, AP psychology, English IV, Accounting II, introduction to business and Woods I.

He is on the student council, is on the tennis team, is a member of the National Honor Society and he plays in the band. His community activities are church events, most of which were pre-COVID-19.

Tubbin’s hobbies include playing video games, hanging out with friends and golfing.

He plans on attending Marquette to major in some type of business field.

He is the son of Matt and Maria Tubbin.

