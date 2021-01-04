Viroqua High School announces November Students of the Month, Rotary Seniors

Viroqua High School has announced November Students of the Month and the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month.

Students of the MonthStudents of the Month include agriculture, Kaden Hansen; art, Carson Canaan; Blackhawk award, Abi Wileman; business education, Jessica Anderson; Extra Effort award, Savannah Halverson; English, Devin Springborn; family and consumer education, Brecken Fortney; foreign language, Cole Fletcher; health, Maddie Zube; Laurel High School, Kwyn Endicott; math, Elizabeth Colburn; music, Celia Amrhein; physical education, Kendall Ekern; production and design, Evan Hubatch; science, Hallie Sherry; social studies, Olivia Singh; and technical education, Kody Nelson.

Rotary Senior of the Month Bella SteffenSteffen’s senior-year classes include physics, English III, architecture art, introduction to probability and statistics, English IV, Accounting I, AP calculus, team sports and Chemistry II.

Her school activities are student council birthday board and staff appreciation, and National Honor Society.

In the community, Steffen packs school bags for Stuff the Bus, helps with blood drives, is a part of her church’s worship team and has weeded the dog park.