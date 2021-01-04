Viroqua High School announces November Students of the Month, Rotary Seniors

Viroqua High School has announced November Students of the Month and the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month.
Students of the MonthStudents of the Month include agriculture, Kaden Hansen; art, Carson Canaan; Blackhawk award, Abi Wileman; business education, Jessica Anderson; Extra Effort award, Savannah Halverson; English, Devin Springborn; family and consumer education, Brecken Fortney; foreign language, Cole Fletcher; health, Maddie Zube; Laurel High School, Kwyn Endicott; math, Elizabeth Colburn; music, Celia Amrhein; physical education, Kendall Ekern; production and design, Evan Hubatch; science, Hallie Sherry; social studies, Olivia Singh; and technical education, Kody Nelson.
Rotary Senior of the Month Bella SteffenSteffen’s senior-year classes include physics, English III, architecture art, introduction to probability and statistics, English IV, Accounting I, AP calculus, team sports and Chemistry II.
Her school activities are student council birthday board and staff appreciation, and National Honor Society.
In the community, Steffen packs school bags for Stuff the Bus, helps with blood drives, is a part of her church’s worship team and has weeded the dog park.
In her spare time she enjoys cross-stitching, creating word art and making fun crafts, such as neon signs.
Steffen plans to attend MSOE for civil engineering, seek a BA and get certified.
She is the child of Michael Steffen and Jessica Steffen.
Rotary Senior of the Month Ben GillenGillen is studying AP statistics, anatomy and physiology, yearbook, band, English IV, Accounting I, AP calculus and Wood Manufacturing I.
His school activities include football, basketball, tennis, student council, band and National Honor Society.
In the community, Gillen serves at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua, works at Bigley Pool as a lifeguard and Walmart.
His hobbies are golf, working out, water skiing and hanging out with friends.
Gillen is planning to attend either Minnesota State Mankato or University of St. Thomas to study business and pre-chiropractic.
He is the son of Jim and Marny Gillen.