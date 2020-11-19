Viroqua High School announces October Students of the Month, Rotary Seniors

Viroqua High School has announced October Students of the Month and the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month.
Students of the Month
Students of the Month include agriculture, Lucas Garvalia; art, Katrina Koppa; Blackhawk award, Emma Jones; business education, Kendall Ekern; choir, Triston NeCollins; Extra Effort award, Myles Frye; English, Ethan Kangas; family and consumer science, Abi Dregne; foreign language, Olivia Singh; health, Aida Karwoski; Laurel High School, Cammie Leer; library media center, Bella Steffen; math, Morgan Gander; music, Rachel Diehl; physical education, Braylan Zitzner; production and design, Odin Snowdeal; science, Cannen Fortney; social studies, Jaimin Li; and technical education, Jessica Tryggestad.
Rotary Seniors of the Month
Kaylee Baker
Baker’s senior-year classes include physics, 2-D art, AP psychology, veterinary science, AP language/composition, AP calculus AB and forensic science.
Her school activities include four years on student council, two years as a member of the National Honor Society, one year as class president, two years as class vice president, volleyball for two years, color guard captain for a year and band leadership team for a year.
In the community, Baker is an American Legion volunteer, works at Animal Tracks Veterinary Service and is a Liberty Pole Methodist Church member/volunteer.
Her hobbies include being involved with dance for 14 years, kayaking, hiking, painting and baking.
Baker plans to attend either Iowa State or the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a pre-vet program.
She is the daughter of Eric and Renee Baker.
Cale Anderson
Anderson’s first-semester classes are physics, AP environmental science, individual sports, band/orchestra and medical terminology.
His school activities include football, wrestling, band, orchestra and student council.
In his spare time Anderson enjoys hunting and weight lifting. He plans to attend an undecided four-year college.
He is the son of Eric and Andrea Anderson.
