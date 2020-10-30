Viroqua High School announces September Students of the Month, Rotary Seniors of the Month

Viroqua High School has announced its September Students of the Month and the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month.
Students of the Month
Students of the Month include: agriculture, Kody Nelson; art, Darren Rider; Blackhawk award, Katrina Beach, business education, Abby Diehl; choir, Ava Cole; Extra Effort award, Masen Halverson; English, Cole Fletcher; family and consumer science, Aailyah Fox; foreign language, Emma Harem; health, Andrew Fassbinder; Laurel High School, Flynn LeMaire; library media center, Kianna Endicott; math, Charlie Durochik; music, Hallie Sherry; physical education, Cale Anderson; production and design, Dylan Dobitz; science, Trixie Koppa; social studies, Mason Hopkins; and technical education, Hannah Eitland.
Rotary Seniors of the Month
Anna Dlugi
Dlugi’s first-semester classes include English, anatomy and physiology, political science/philosophy (an extra class), AP psychology, choir (an extra class), orchestra/band, math and physical education (soccer). Her second-semester classes include AP calculus, AP psychology, possibly choir, orchestra/band, and two undecided Laurel classes (possibly progressive education, theater studies or a social science).
Her school activities include soccer, track, forensics, improv, music, Laurel Cabaret, fall musical, Laurel plays, film projects and solo ensemble.
In the community, Dlugi volunteers at Ghoulees in the Coulees and is a Teen Court juror. She has also helped at the food pantry, and has coached Parks and Rec and DUF soccer camps. She also organized and assembled the film, “Corona in Viroqua.”
Her hobbies are musical theater, writing/directing, singing and violin, being outside with family, and running and hiking.
Dlugi said she hopes to attend college on the East Coast to study political science/government and musical theater and possibly psychology. She hasn’t decided on a career, perhaps a politician and actress/singer.
She is the daughter of Jill Dlugi.
Nick Schneider
Schneider’s senior-year classes include AP calculus, home and auto, sociology and psychology, yearbook, band, English 4 and Metals II.
In school, he is on the football, basketball and track teams, and he is in band. In the community he is involved with flag football.
Schneider’s hobby is woodworking, and his future plans include attending Western Technical College for plumbing or tech teacher.
He is the the son of Marie and Scott Schneider.
