Viroqua High School band holds 'Spirit Rallies' around town

The Viroqua High School band spread Homecoming cheer, Wednesday afternoon, with “Spirit Rallies” around the city.
The band visited Bethel Home and Creamery Creek Senior Living, and wrapped up the rallies by performing for Viroqua Elementary School students and teachers on the football field.
In addition to hearing the band perform, VES students watched six of their teachers participate in a toilet paper wrapping game, sang the school song while three teachers and the school principal took on the role of cheerleaders, and took turns shouting out their graduation year by grade level.
