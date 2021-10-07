 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua High School band holds 'Spirit Rallies' around town

  • 0

The Viroqua High School band spread Homecoming cheer, Wednesday afternoon, with “Spirit Rallies” around the city.

The band visited Bethel Home and Creamery Creek Senior Living, and wrapped up the rallies by performing for Viroqua Elementary School students and teachers on the football field.

In addition to hearing the band perform, VES students watched six of their teachers participate in a toilet paper wrapping game, sang the school song while three teachers and the school principal took on the role of cheerleaders, and took turns shouting out their graduation year by grade level.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Purdy

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Purdy

Hey guys. Vern here. Tucked away in a tucked away valley along Bristow Creek and the South Fork of the Bad Axe River along County Hwy. N about…

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News