Viroqua High School band to celebrate centennial with special concert

The Viroqua High School band, under the direction of Brad Thew, is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a concert in the high school gymnasium, Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

The band, which has 84 members, will perform the “32nd Division March,” to honor Otto Brown who established the first band and was a member of the 32nd Infantry (also known as the Red Arrow Division) during World War I.

Band members will also present the world premiere of “A Centennial Celebration op 239,” which was written for the band by Robert Sheldon.

In addition, the band will play “A Musical Journey Through New Orleans,” featuring several VHS band alumni. Cameron Mastin will be on string bass, Dan Solverson will be on trombone and Jim Knuston will be on drums. Dean Saner, a local musician, will be on piano.

The chimes will be rededicated at the concert. Fifty years ago, two VHS students – Jane O’Connor and Jewel Bekkedahl – died in a car accident and the chimes were dedicated in their memory during a concert presented when band director Emery Nordness retired.

When the chimes are rededicated, the band will play “Beautiful Savior,” the same hymn performed when the chimes were first dedicated.

Thor Thorson will be the master of ceremonies. The middle school bands will open for the high school band.

Freewill donations will be taken to put toward the purchase of a set of tympani. Thew, who has been with the school district for 25 years, said the band has been fortunate to get support for equipment from both the school district and the community.

“I believe, and I hope the band believes, too, the community loves the high school band and they’d do anything for us and we’d do anything for them.”

Thew said it’s interesting that the high school band was established after the “Spanish flu” pandemic and is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the world is coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

A brief historyOtto Brown formed the first band in 1921, and one year later it was adopted as a student organization.

According to an undated Blackhawk Smoke Signal article, “Viroqua Band Celebrated Golden Anniv.,” in 1924, under the direction of Brown, the band went to Two Rivers to perform in the state contest where they took first place in Class B competition.

“Referring to this performance the New York Metronome wrote: ‘Their intonation and quality of tone was excellent their attacks and releases were masterly, their phrasing and expression artistic.’

“’Their soloist, Fredrick Slack, xylophonist, is only 10 years of age but his work on the instrument was so praiseworthy that he was compelled by the audience to repeat it. He was awarded a gold medal.’”

According to that Blackhawk Smoke Signal article, in 1957 the band marched in the International Lions Parade in Chicago and took sixth place among the bands from Wisconsin. “They were also one of two bands in the midwest to give a concert in the Chicago Stadium. Probably one of the largest audiences they will ever play before heard them that night in Chicago when they played before 15,000 people.”

In 1958, the band marched in New York City and played a brief concert at Madison Square Garden.

During the time that Thew has been director, the band performed at the Food Enterprise Center when Garrison Keillor came to Viroqua in September 2010 to promote the launch of WDRT 91.9 community radio, performed with Dallas Brass, played for a Freedom Honor Flight, and took eight trips to New York City and Washington, D.C.

“Our school district was the first to complete the National Anthem Project in December of 2004,” Thew said.

A few of the other directors include Bob Bestul, Monte Dunnum, Curt Tryggestad and Tom Bina.

Band graduates of note, Thew said, include Butch Vig, best known as the drummer and co-producer of the alternative rock band Garbage and the producer of the diamond-selling Nirvana album “Nevermind,“ and Bob Hirsch, a renowned jazz stride pianist.

Over the course of 100 years, Thew said the quality of music for high school bands has gotten better. For example, horns now get the melody. “Composers write for kids. In the ‘20s, 30s and ‘40s there weren’t a lot of (high school) bands.”

