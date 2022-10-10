 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua High School celebrates Homecoming

The 1970s came to life during Viroqua High School’s Homecoming week, Oct. 3-8.

The parade was held Friday afternoon. Friday night the Blackhawks faced the Aquinas High School Blugolds and were defeated 50-16. In addition to the parade and football game, the week featured daily dress-up days and other activities, such as Roouball and Skits and Rally, to celebrate school spirit.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

