Viroqua High School

Viroqua High School celebrates Homecoming

Viroqua High School celebrated Homecoming Oct. 4-9 with a variety of activities, including a parade Friday afternoon.

The week’s activities also included a Color Run, Dress Up Days, Viroqua High School band Spirit Rallies at local care facilities and Viroqua Elementary School, Roouball, volleyball versus Luther, Skits and Rally, and High Mileage and Tangent (local cover bands) were joined by the VHS band before the game and provided music in the stadium parking lot from 6 to 7 p.m. to help kick off the VHS band’s 100th anniversary.

Friday night the Blackhawks faced Black River Falls, and were defeated 40-22. The week wrapped up Saturday night with the Homecoming dance and coronation.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

