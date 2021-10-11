Viroqua High School celebrates Homecoming

The week’s activities also included a Color Run, Dress Up Days, Viroqua High School band Spirit Rallies at local care facilities and Viroqua Elementary School, Roouball, volleyball versus Luther, Skits and Rally, and High Mileage and Tangent (local cover bands) were joined by the VHS band before the game and provided music in the stadium parking lot from 6 to 7 p.m. to help kick off the VHS band’s 100th anniversary.