Viroqua High School celebrates Homecoming

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Viroqua High School students from celebrating Homecoming and showing their school spirit the week of Oct. 19 and the week of Oct. 26. This year’s theme was Homecoming: Self Care Season.

There were the traditional dress-up days, with two of them featuring students dressed as essential workers such as doctors and nurses. Other activities included window painting and hunting for The Golden Rocks. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, 53 painted rocks were hidden around Viroqua; 30 were black, 20 were orange and three were gold, and all of them had a “V.” The scavenger hunt was held that same day from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and students could collect prizes and points for their grade by turning in the rocks to student council members set up in the high school commons.

Homecoming ended Friday, Oct. 30 with the football game against Richland Center and coronation at halftime. Olivia Gartner was crowned Homecoming Queen and Ben Gillen was crowned Homecoming King. Results of the various Homecoming contests were also announced during halftime. The final score was 19-6, in favor of the Hornets.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

