Viroqua High School Class of 2020 ends year with a delayed graduation

The Viroqua High School Class of 2020 closed their senior year Saturday morning with a graduation ceremony on the high school track.

With physical distancing at the forefront, seniors lined up by numbers chalked on the sidewalk leading into Blackhawk Field and processed to the track, where chairs were spaced 6 feet apart. Seniors were allowed to have two family members in attendance, and those family members sat in the bleachers at the proper distance. Some people watched the graduation ceremony from the hill on the football field’s north end and from the grassy area east of the chain-link fence surrounding the field.

Jordynn Bahr, class president, welcomed everyone and presented the class officers — Kelsey Shaner, vice president, Chayton Borman, secretary, and Brooks Ekern, treasurer – and salutatorian Josephine Dobbs.

Dobbs said many plans have changed during the coronavirus pandemic, “and we’ve adapted as a class, school and community.”

Dobbs shared a few senior-year memories, which included Cabin Fever Week and the ’80s dress-up day. “During the last semester I hope you took time to look back at these last four years.”

Dobb asked everyone in attendance if they would change anything about high school. “Some of you wouldn’t change anything and some would change something. Graduates, whatever your answer is, take on the next phase by making that change and take your own advice. It’s important to do what makes you happy. There’s little time to waste. Be yourself and reach your dreams. Don’t waste it.”