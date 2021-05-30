Viroqua High School Class of 2021 graduates

The Viroqua High School Class of 2021 capped their years in the school district with a graduation ceremony on the high school track, Saturday afternoon.
Kaylee Baker, class president, welcomed everyone to the ceremony and presented the class officers – Hallie Sherry, vice president, Phillip Ott, secretary and Lydia Olson, treasurer.
District Administrator Tom Burkhalter also gave a welcome. “Today is a celebration of the achievements of the people before you.”
Burkhalter acknowledged it was “an unbelievable 18 months,” and thanked parents and guardians for being patient and kind “during the most troubling of times.”
“Thank you, seniors; you showed grit and determination,” Burkhalter said.
Jason Cress, high school principal, recognized the 28 Viroqua High School seniors who earned highest honors, asking them to stand and face the audience. “These students had a 3.6 grade-point average or higher; congratulations to you all,” he said. “Congratulations to Laurel High School students who also achieved great excellence in academics.”
During his remarks, Cress told the seniors that they will face adversity they haven’t been trained for, but he encouraged them to face it and change that adversity into something positive.
“You’ve handled adversity well,” he said. “I look forward to what you’ll do in the future.”
Following Cress’ remarks, Salutatorian Olivia Ramsey took the stage and shared a story of nine Special Olympians competing in a race in 1970. She said one boy fell down and cried. The eight others gathered around him to offer comfort, she said, and they all finished the race together.
“We have all fallen down, cried and may have given up, but we’ve banded together and helped each other,” Ramsey said. “Each one of us has persevered… graduation is our finish line. This past year has been a weird one, interesting to say the least. Despite whatever hardships, you will do amazing things. Unity makes us stronger. At the end of the day, it saddens me to leave. I know all of you have sparks of greatness. I look forward to what you will become. Be grateful for what has been and look forward to what’s to come.
Valedictorian Katrina Koppa opened her address with the parable of The Elephant Rope, a story of a man passing elephants who were being held only by a small rope tied to their front leg. It was obvious to the man they could break free at any time. He asked the trainer why the elephants didn’t get away, and was told they were trained with the rope at a young age and they believed the rope still held them.
Koppa said sometimes they may adopt the belief that it isn’t possible to change; that people may have a preconceived ideas about them. “You are always growing and changing.”
“Failures can also be chains, but we realize it doesn’t mean goals aren’t attainable,” Koppa said. “Growth comes from failure. Don’t let failures keep you from going forward.”
The ceremony was available for viewing online.
