Viroqua High School Class of 2021 graduates

“You’ve handled adversity well,” he said. “I look forward to what you’ll do in the future.”

Following Cress’ remarks, Salutatorian Olivia Ramsey took the stage and shared a story of nine Special Olympians competing in a race in 1970. She said one boy fell down and cried. The eight others gathered around him to offer comfort, she said, and they all finished the race together.

“We have all fallen down, cried and may have given up, but we’ve banded together and helped each other,” Ramsey said. “Each one of us has persevered… graduation is our finish line. This past year has been a weird one, interesting to say the least. Despite whatever hardships, you will do amazing things. Unity makes us stronger. At the end of the day, it saddens me to leave. I know all of you have sparks of greatness. I look forward to what you will become. Be grateful for what has been and look forward to what’s to come.

Valedictorian Katrina Koppa opened her address with the parable of The Elephant Rope, a story of a man passing elephants who were being held only by a small rope tied to their front leg. It was obvious to the man they could break free at any time. He asked the trainer why the elephants didn’t get away, and was told they were trained with the rope at a young age and they believed the rope still held them.