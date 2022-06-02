Viroqua High School Class of 2022 graduates

The Viroqua High School Class of 2022 capped their years in the school district with a graduation ceremony on the high school track, Saturday, May 28.

The graduation ceremony included high school principal Jason Cress presenting salutatorian Kendall Ekern and valedictorian Jessica Anderson to the audience. Ekern and Anderson each gave an address.

The ceremony, which honored Viroqua High School, Laurel High School and Better Future High School seniors, also included a welcome and presentation of class officers by Alyssa Arch, class president, a welcome by District Administrator Thomas Burkhalter, academic excellence recognition and remarks by Cress, the VHS Concert Choir singing “Homeward Bound,” and the high school band playing the processional and recessional.

