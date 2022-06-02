 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua High School Class of 2022 graduates

  • 0

The Viroqua High School Class of 2022 capped their years in the school district with a graduation ceremony on the high school track, Saturday, May 28.

The graduation ceremony included high school principal Jason Cress presenting salutatorian Kendall Ekern and valedictorian Jessica Anderson to the audience. Ekern and Anderson each gave an address.

The ceremony, which honored Viroqua High School, Laurel High School and Better Future High School seniors, also included a welcome and presentation of class officers by Alyssa Arch, class president, a welcome by District Administrator Thomas Burkhalter, academic excellence recognition and remarks by Cress, the VHS Concert Choir singing “Homeward Bound,” and the high school band playing the processional and recessional.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News