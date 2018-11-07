The Viroqua High School Improv Troupe will bring laughter to the stage with a performance at the Virqoua Elementary School cafetorium, Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.
The troupe includes Anna Dlugi, Henry Roels, Jenevieve Getter, Cammie Leer, Hannah Stamm and Abi Wileman. The troupe has been performing for about four years, and is under the direction of Pam Kalinosky.
Admission for adults is $5, students $3, and Viroqua Area Schools' staff and students are free.
