The Viroqua High School junior class celebrated their prom in the high school gymnasium, Saturday night.
The gymnasium was transformed to fit the theme, “French Country,” complete with a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower, white lights, a chandelier and other decorations to give prom-goers a French atmosphere.
The 2018 King and Queen Erica Tryggestad and Sam Saner crowned 2019 King and Queen Paul Nickelotti and Eliza Falkers.
