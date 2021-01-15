Viroqua High School, Laurel High School set registration meetings

There will be an informational meeting via Zoom for parents of eighth-grade students interested in learning about Viroqua High School registration on Monday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. Information will be shared about the high school registration process, graduation requirements, post-secondary planning, and Laurel High School.

Laurel High SchoolLaurel High School, a charter school in the district, will also be hosting a Zoom meeting to share information about their school and application process on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Please feel free to attend if your child has an interest in learning more about Laurel High School.