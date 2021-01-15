 Skip to main content
Viroqua High School, Laurel High School set registration meetings
Viroqua High School, Laurel High School set registration meetings

There will be an informational meeting via Zoom for parents of eighth-grade students interested in learning about Viroqua High School registration on Monday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. Information will be shared about the high school registration process, graduation requirements, post-secondary planning, and Laurel High School.

VHS registration meetingJoin Zoom meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6045614267 or via phone 1-312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 604 561 4267

Laurel High SchoolLaurel High School, a charter school in the district, will also be hosting a Zoom meeting to share information about their school and application process on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Please feel free to attend if your child has an interest in learning more about Laurel High School.

Laurel High School open house:

Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/6966554581?pwd=UnJpYnlJMTFjMENaT09BR3AxTlBVZz09

Meeting ID: 696 655 4581

Passcode: 4EAsH5

Contact Viroqua High School at 637-1600 office with questions.

