Viroqua High School, Laurel High School set registration meetings

There will be an informational meeting via Zoom for parents of eighth-grade students interested in learning about Viroqua High School registration on Monday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. Information will be shared about the high school registration process, graduation requirements, post-secondary planning, and Laurel High School.
VHS registration meetingJoin Zoom meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6045614267 or via phone 1-312-626-6799.
Meeting ID: 604 561 4267
Laurel High SchoolLaurel High School, a charter school in the district, will also be hosting a Zoom meeting to share information about their school and application process on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Please feel free to attend if your child has an interest in learning more about Laurel High School.
Laurel High School open house:
Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/6966554581?pwd=UnJpYnlJMTFjMENaT09BR3AxTlBVZz09
Meeting ID: 696 655 4581
Passcode: 4EAsH5
Contact Viroqua High School at 637-1600 office with questions.