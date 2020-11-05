Viroqua High School Marching Band gives thank-you concert

Drum major Olivia Ramsey directs the Viroqua High School Marching Band during a thank-you concert performed for Vernon Memorial Hospital staff, Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The pom-pom/flag squad performs a routine with the Viroqua High School Marching Band, Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Vernon Memorial Hospital staff give a round of applause following a song performed by the Viroqua High School Marching Band, Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Trumpets add their sound to a song performed by the Viroqua High School Marching Band, Wednesday, Nov. 4. The band gave a thank-you concert for Vernon Memorial Healthcare staff.
Vernon Memorial Healthcare staff sing a few lines of "Sweet Caroline" during the VHS Marching Band's thank-you concert presented in the hospital's main entrance parking lot.
The clarinet section performs with the Viroqua High School Marching Band, Wednesday, Nov. 4. Following their performance at the hospital the band when to Creamery Creek Senior Living to play a few songs.
Viroqua High School Marching Band drummers keep the beat during a concert given as a thank-you for Vernon Memorial Hospital staff on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Under a bright, sunny sky the Viroqua High School Marching Band brought its sound to the Vernon Memorial Hospital’s main entrance parking lot to present a thank-you concert for hospital staff, Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The band performed a variety of songs during the 20-minute concert, including “Sweet Caroline” and “Malaguena.” When the band played "Sweet Caroline" a few of the audience members joined in by singing a few lines.
Following their appearance at the hospital, the band went to Creamery Creek Senior Living to play a few songs for the residents there.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
