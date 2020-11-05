Viroqua High School Marching Band gives thank-you concert

Under a bright, sunny sky the Viroqua High School Marching Band brought its sound to the Vernon Memorial Hospital’s main entrance parking lot to present a thank-you concert for hospital staff, Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The band performed a variety of songs during the 20-minute concert, including “Sweet Caroline” and “Malaguena.” When the band played "Sweet Caroline" a few of the audience members joined in by singing a few lines.

Following their appearance at the hospital, the band went to Creamery Creek Senior Living to play a few songs for the residents there.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

