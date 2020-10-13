Viroqua High School Marching Band rocks Blackhawk Field

Blackhawk Field echoed with the sound of music as the Viroqua High School Marching Band presented a field show with the local rock cover band, High Mileage, Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The 8 p.m. show featured classic rock songs, including Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” High Mileage was staged at the center of the football field, with the marching band playing and marching around the setup.

The 160-member audience was made up of band members’ parents/family watching from the stands and outside the chain-link fence surrounding the field. Spectators were physically distant and wore masks.

The student musicians wore masks when they weren’t playing their instruments, and members of the flag and pom-pom squads also wore masks. Instruments were outfitted with bell covers.

In an email sent to media outlets prior to the show, Brad Thew, VAS Bands director, wrote: “The band has spent the month of September outside working on music and marching drill. Our goal from the outset has been to provide meaningful learning activities for our students while at the same time having a unique performance opportunity that matches these unique times.”

Viroqua Area Schools captured the event on video and will be producing a final "show" by the start of November.

