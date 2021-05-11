 Skip to main content
Viroqua High School names Students of the Month for April
Viroqua High School Students of the Month for April include (front, from left) Breanna Schnedier, Sydney Burckhardt, Maddie Porter; (middle) Kiana Endicott, Emma Meyer, Eily Hegdahl, Abi Wileman, Kwyn Endicott, Cammie Leer, Cole Fletcher; (back) Ethan Tubbin, Brayden Peterson, Jacob Lotz, Andrew Fassbinder, Nick Thelen, Clayton Slack and Cale Anderson.

 Contributed photo

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month for April.

Students of the Month include agriculture Maddie Porter, art Sydney Burckhardt, Blackhawk Award Clayton Slack, business education Ethan Tubbin, choir Abi Wileman, Extra Effort Award Kiana Endicott, English Jacob Lotz, family and consumer science Kwyn Endicott, foreign language Emma Meyer, health Cole Fletcher, Laurel High School Eily Hegdahl, library media center Nick Thelen, math Darren Rider, music Cammie Leer, physical education Brayden Peterson, production and design Breanna Schneider, science Jenny Zhang, social studies Andrew Fassbinder and technical education Cale Anderson.

