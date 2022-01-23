 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua High School names Students of the Month for December

VHS Students of the Month for December

The Viroqua High School Students of the Month for December include (front, from left) Abagail Diehl, Sylvi Shonka, Mara Anderson, Madilyn Zube, Charlotte Durochik, Hannah Montemurno, Lotus Smith; (back) Kael Brandt, Kamden Oliver, Jasper Nordskog, Trevor Geary, Martha Kilen and Evan Nichols.

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month for December.

The Students of the Month include Trevor Geary agriculture; Charlie Durochik art; Evan Nichols Blackhawk Award; Mara Anderson business education; Martha Kilen English; Maddie Zube foreign language; Kael Brandt health; Lotus Smith Laurel High School; Hannah Montemurno library media center; Jackson Hoyum math; Sylvi Shonka music; Kamden Oliver physical education; Jasper Nordskog science; and Abagail Diehl technical education.

