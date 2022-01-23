Viroqua High School names Students of the Month for December

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month for December.
The Students of the Month include Trevor Geary agriculture; Charlie Durochik art; Evan Nichols Blackhawk Award; Mara Anderson business education; Martha Kilen English; Maddie Zube foreign language; Kael Brandt health; Lotus Smith Laurel High School; Hannah Montemurno library media center; Jackson Hoyum math; Sylvi Shonka music; Kamden Oliver physical education; Jasper Nordskog science; and Abagail Diehl technical education.