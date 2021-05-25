 Skip to main content
Viroqua High School names Students of the Month for May
Viroqua High School names Students of the Month for May

Viroqua High School Students of the Month for May

Viroqua High School Students of the Month for May include (front, from left) Sophia Dubey, Fiona Trucks, Emma Harem, Ava Zahm, Erin Torgerson, Jack Johnson, Genesee Goltz; (back) Schuyler Hawklove, Clayton Weston, Kevin Lendosky, Riley Prinz, Oliver Kemerling-Pelock, Jessica Anderson and Maddie Zube.

 Contributed photo

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month for May.

Students of the Month include agriculture Erin Torgerson, art Sophia Dubey, Blackhawk Award Ava Zahm, business education Jack Johnson, Extra Effort Award Leah Budnik, English Jessica Anderson, family and consumer science Schuyler Hawklove, health Oliver Kemerling-Pelock, Laurel High School Fiona Trucks, library media center Genesee Goltz, math Emma Harem, music Maddie Zube, physical education Kevin Lendosky, production and design Clayton Weston, science Ethan Kangas and social studies Riley Prinz.

