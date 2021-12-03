 Skip to main content
Viroqua High School names Students of the Month for October

Viroqua High School Students of the Month for October

Viroqua High School Student of the Month include (front, from left) Reid Brown, Maisie Montemurno, Regan Cary, Abi Wileman, Anika Nemes, Heaven Whaley; (back) Cole Fletcher, Owen King, Austin Holmes, Breckin Petersen, Julia Franginillo, Cammie Leer and Maddie Porter.

 Contributed photo

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month for October.

The Students of the Month include Jackson Hoyum, Agriculture; Heaven Whaley, Art; Maddie Porter, Blackhawk Award; Anika Nemes, Business Education; Abi Wileman, Choir and Social Studies; Julia Franganillo, English; Regan Cary, Family and Consumer Science; Cole Fletcher, Foreign Language; Reid Brown, Health; Cammie Leer, Laurel High School; Izabella Graser, Library Media Center; Maisie Montemurno, Math; Max Thew, Music; Braydon Peterson, Physical Education; Breckin Peterson, Production and Design; Owen King, Science; Austin Holmes, Technical Education.

