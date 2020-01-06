Viroqua High School registration meeting set for eighth-grade students, parents

A Viroqua High School registration meeting will be held in the high school band room, Monday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting is for for eighth-grade students and their parents to receive Viroqua High School registration materials. Information will be presented on the registration process, graduation requirements, post-secondary education entrance requirements and Laurel High School. There will also be an optional open house at Laurel High School that same evening from 6-7 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Jason Cress, high school principal, at 637-1605, or Jenny Schneider, high school counselor, at 637-1607.