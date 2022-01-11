Viroqua High School registration meeting set

Viroqua High School will be holding an informational meeting via Zoom Monday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m. for parents of eighth-grade students to receive Viroqua High School registration materials.

Information will be presented on the registration process, graduation requirements, post-secondary education entrance requirements and Laurel High School, one of the charter high schools in the district. To join this Zoom meeting, please use the following link: https://zoom.us/j/93684479714?pwd=RmRHNWdBTXcwV3VCZ1BmL09uOGpodz09