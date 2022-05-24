Viroqua High School seniors awarded local scholarships

Viroqua High School senior scholarship recipients were recognized Wednesday, May 4, at the 60th annual Honors Program sponsored by the Viroqua Lions Club. The students received a grand total of $157,350 in local scholarships.
The following scholarships were presented: Academic Excellence Abigail Wileman; American Red Cross Vanessa Lohr; American Legion Max Thew, Ella Dahl, Taylor Stalsberg, Griffin Olson, Ellanor Fortney; Century 21 Ashley Williams; Charles Dahl Sylvi Shonka; Citizens First Bank Ava Zahm, Benjamin Fergot Col. Butt Memorial Ayden McDowell; Dan Hanson Memorial Austin Holmes; Doug Hanson Memorial Ayden McDowell; Dr. Robert and Janet Starr Celia Amrhein, Jessica Anderson, Sylvi Shonka; Dr. DeVerne/Betty Vig Max Thew, Cammie Leer; Dr. Jim and Mabel Lawton Alyssa Arch; Duane Hoff Memorial Ayden McDowell, Griffin Olson; Edwin Sievers Anneka Cress; Fred & Liz Nelson Kamden Oliver, Maddy Porter; George & Mildred Nettum Celia Amrhein; George & De Piper Brody Steele; Genevieve Stevenson Vanessa Lohr Immanuel Lutheran Church – Leonard Pivot Celia Amrhein;
People are also reading…
Good Shepard Church Devin Springborn; Herb Kohl Ena Peterson; Howard & Lorene Johnson Unrestricted Funds Ella Dahl, Camille Olson, Lexi Christianson, Lydia Hooverson, Austin Holmes, Ashley Williams, Genesee Goltz, Ayden McDowell, Brody Steele; Jack Dyson Maxwell Thew, Ashlee Olson; Immanuel Lutheran Church Celia Amrhein; John “Jack” Vig Memorial Benjamin Kane; Judy Olson Memorial Erika Brendel; James McGuire Memorial Ashlee Olson; Jim & Linda Reynolds Ashlee Olson; Kiwanis Benny Fergot; Lionettes Joy Hubbard; Lions Club Ben Kane, Erika Brendel, Sylvi Shonka, Anneka Cress; Laurel Adelle Skrede Memorial Abagail Diehl; Leona Jackson Sillan, Max Thew, Anneka Cress, Jessica Anderson, Celia Amrhein, Kamden Oliver, Kendall Ekern, Genesee Goltz; Minnie Lawrence Memorial Kamden Oliver; Majorie Wallestad Kamden Oliver; Myrna Gald Joy Hubbard; Martha Call Taylor Stalsberg; Maylon Christianson Ellanor Fortney; National Merit Devin Springborn;
Nelson Global Jiamin Li, Devin Springborn; Ralph Nuzum Jessica Anderson, Alyssa Arch; Peoples State Bank Abigail Wileman; Peter & Sue Walby Cammie Leer; Phil Bigley Abigail Wileman, Kendall Ekern; Regina Lindemann Kendall Ekern, Sylvi Shonka, Cammie Leer; Rockton Sportsmens Ava Zahm; Rod & Sherry Getter Camille Olson; STEM Scholar Athlete Jessica Anderson; St. Mary’s Church Alyssa Arch; Student Council Jessica Anderson, Abagail Diehl; Tayrn Power Greendeer Abigail Wileman; Tillie Bender Ava Zahm; Technical Excellence Scholarship Ethan Solberg; Tyler Deaver & Katie Deaver Maxwell Thew; VARC Foundation (Jody Davig) Erika Brendel; VEA Max Thew; Vernon Area Retires Educators Benjamin Fergot; Vernon Memorial Healthcare Lexi Christianson; Viroqua VFW Ella Dahl, Taylor Stalsberg; Viroqua Gospel/Bluegrass Cammie Leer; Viroqua Club Basketball Kamden Oliver, Jessica Anderson, Vanessa Lohr; Viroqua Chamber Main Street Scholarship Ava Zahm Vernon County Co-op Association Scholarship Abagail Diehl;
Viroqua Rotary Devin Springborn; Viroqua School Spirit Vanessa Lohr; Volleyball Scholarship Celia Amrhein; Viroqua Solar Energy Scholarship Abagail Diehl; Wall of Excellence Madeline Hamm; Viroqua Track & Field Club Maxwell Thew, Abagail Diehl, Jessica Anderson; Waylon & Milton Holtet Scholarship Jiamin Li, Madeline Hamm, Devin Springborn, Kamden Oliver; Wes Mack Memorial Jessica Anderson; Western Technical College Foundation Scholarship Erika Brendel; Western Technical College Community of Christ Scholarship Madelynne Porter; WCCU Scholarship Alyssa Arch, Maxwell Thew; Vernon County Cattlemen’s Abagail Diehl; Chaseburg Co-op Abagail Diehl.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.