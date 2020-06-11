Viroqua High School seniors awarded scholarships

Viroqua High School senior scholarship recipients and other award winners were recognized with a virtual Honors Program because of COVID-19 restrictions. The event, which was sponsored by the Viroqua Lions Club for the 58th year, was available for viewing June 5.
Seniors received a grand total of $111,950 in local scholarships.
Academic Excellence Jared Anderson; American Red Cross Jordynn Bahr, Brooks Ekern, Josephine Dobbs; American Legion Andrew Bomkamp, Ryan Zemla Charles Dahl Memorial Elisa Dubey; Citizens First Bank Josephine Dobbs, Olivia Rottman; Dan Hanson Memorial Caleb Ritscher; Doug Hanson Memorial Austin Barnett; Dr. Robert and Janet Starr Macy Abt, Alex Jacobson, Madisyn Tosca; Dr. DeVerne/Betty Vig Mitchell Hanson; Dr. Jim and Mabel Lawton Marissa Czap; Dr. Kenneth Purdue Jared Anderson; Eagles Club Macy Abt, Austin Christianson, Kelsey Shaner Edwin Sievers Macy Abt;
Fred & Liz Nelson Austin Christianson, Drew Fortney, Paul Nickelotti, Kelsey Shaner, Presley Stilwell; George & De Piper Jacob Curti; Genevieve Stevenson Jordynn Bahr; Helen Paulson-McGinnis Mitchell Hanson; Grid-Iron Austin Christianson, Drew Fortney, Alex Jacobson, Zachary Lohr; Viroqua Gospel/Blue Grass Music Association Marissa Czap, Mitchell Hanson; Howard & Lorene Johnson Unrestricted Funds Angie Harnish, Zachary Lohr, Elisa Dubey, Ryan Zemla, Dylan Katieb, Eleanor Kane, Austin Barnett, Kelsey Shaner, Brandi Aide, Austin Christianson;
Jody Davig Memorial Caitlin Fox; John “Jack” Vig Memorial Josephine Dobbs; Judy Olson Memorial Ayla LaMere; James McGuire Memorial Mitchell Hanson; Kiwanis Brooks Ekern; Lionettes Cedella Hagedorn; Lions Club Jacob Curti, Ayla LaMere, Celeste Thalhammer; Laurel Adelle Skrede Memorial Olivia Rottman; Leona Jackson Sillan Austin Christianson, Brooks Ekern, Drew Fortney, Joshua Frye, Caitlin Fox, Paul Nickelotti, Presley Stilwell, Alex Jacobson, Jordynn Bahr;
Marjorie Wallestad Amerikis Zillmer; Minnie Lawrence Memorial Andrew Bomkamp; Myrna Gald Jared Anderson; Martha Call Dylan Katieb; Maylon Christianson Celeste Thalhammer; Nelson Global Chayton Borman, Austin Christianson, Drew Fortney; Ralph Nuzum Jared Anderson, Drew Fortney, Olivia Rottman;
Peoples State Bank Alex Jacobson, Paul Nickelotti; Phil Bigley Jared Anderson, Josephine Dobbs; Regina Lindemann Mitchell Hanson, Jared Anderson, Matthew Bomkamp; Rockton Sportsmens Jacob Curti; Sleepy Hollow Chevrolet Scholarship Austin Barnett, Isaac Berg, Kallista Conrad, Madisyn Tosca; Student Council Josephine Dobbs, Brooks Ekern; Tammi Effinger Memorial Brandi Aide; Tillie Bender Paul Nickelotti; Technical Excellence Scholarship Matthew Zitzner; VEA Mitchell Hanson;
Viroqua VFW Isaac Berg, Chayton Borman, Drew Fortney, Olivia Rottman; Viroqua Club Basketball Josephine Dobbs, Drew Fortney; Viroqua Rotary Jordynn Bahr, Dalton Hardy; Viroqua School Spirit Joshua Frye, Alex Jacobson, Olivia Rottman; Volleyball Scholarship Brianna Carman; Viroqua Solar Energy Scholarship Jacob Curti; Wall of Excellence Mitchell Hanson; Viroqua Wrestling Club Joshua Frye, Paul Nicketotti; Viroqua Track & Field Club Josephine Dobbs; Waylon & Milton Holtet Scholarship Cedella Hagedorn, Joshua Frye, Paul Nickelotti, Amerikis Zillmer; Wes Mack Memorial Austin Christianson; Western Technical College Scholarship Presley Stilwell; WCCU Scholarship Jordynn Bahr, Josephine Dobbs, Joshua Frye, Eleanor Kane.
