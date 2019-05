The Viroqua Lions Club held the 57th annual Honors Program, Wednesday, May 1, at which scholarships were presented to seniors. Pictured are (front, from left) Madison Dull, Morgan Inman, Jenna Harless, Alexis Fortney, Erica Tryggestad, Mackenzie Stalsberg, Karin Ott; (Row 2) Natasha Berg, Lily Kazenske, Ashlee Gander, Chandlor Volden, Serena Baker, Jillian Weston, Lauren Brendel, Sophia Tubbin; (Row 3) Elizabeth Hiles, Bekka Bast, Kerbie Brose, Lucas Oldham, Braxton Cary, Colton Fox, Austin Yttri; (Row 4) Kylie Krahn, Avienda Inman, Olivia Thew, Xana Leum, Kendra Jerdee, Morgan Inman, Lexi Wagemester; (Row 5) Michael Stuber, Olivia Slack, Annika Kupczak, Anthony Garvalia, Kyler Buros, Sam Urch, Trevor Howe, Sam Saner; (Row 6) Emery Deutsch, Juniper LeMaire, Andrew Wedwick, Tate Knutson, Anthony Rappl, Sawyer Felton and Maia Barendregt.