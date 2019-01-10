There will be a meeting for eighth-grade students and their parents to receive Viroqua High School registration materials, Thursday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the high school band room.
Information will be presented on the registration process, graduation requirements, post-secondary education entrance requirements and Laurel High School. There will also be an optional open house at Laurel High School that same evening from 6-7 p.m.
Questions may be directed to Jason Cress, high school principal, at 637-1605 or Jenny Schneider, high school counselor, at 637-1607.
