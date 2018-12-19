The Viroqua High School Music Department wrapped up the school district's winter concerts with a presentation of "Songs for the Season," Monday night.

The high school gymnasium was filled with the musical offerings of the concert choir, string orchestra and concert band. The concert band performed "Christmas Sing-A-Long" by James Ployhar. The audience was invited to join in singing "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "O Come, All Ye Faithful," "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night," "The First Noel," "Joy to the World" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.