The Viroqua High School Music Department wrapped up the school district's winter concerts with a presentation of "Songs for the Season," Monday night.
The high school gymnasium was filled with the musical offerings of the concert choir, string orchestra and concert band. The concert band performed "Christmas Sing-A-Long" by James Ployhar. The audience was invited to join in singing "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "O Come, All Ye Faithful," "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night," "The First Noel," "Joy to the World" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.