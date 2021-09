The Viroqua High School Student Council Color Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 2. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the race is at 10 a.m.

For more details, visit the Viroqua High School Student Council’s Facebook page or pick up a registration form at the high school office. Registration forms are also on the live feed on the VAS website. Preregistration materials are due by Friday, Sept. 10, to guarantee a T-shirt and race materials.